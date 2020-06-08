Cases disposed from May 25 to 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-795-A Katlyne Watson, individually and as next of friend of a minor, and Colton Watson v. Dax Morgan Griffith, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-142-A Sidney Myers Ortiz v. East Texas Lumber LP, bill of review, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1122-CCL2 Misty Yates v. Sergio Gomez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-244-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Julie J. Jones, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021621-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Eddie Maxey, et al., tax, all other dispositions