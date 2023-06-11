Cases disposed from May 29-June 2 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1950-B Lisa Davis and Patsy Coulter v. Colby Rabatin, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-786-B Clean Cut General Contractors LLC. v. Cody Thornton, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-1759-B Sata Elizabeth Bryan v. Yadir Santiago Gonzalez and Allstate Indemnity Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-2000-B Chaisty Thomas v. Arial Adonique Williams et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2017-A Discover Bank v. Phylisha Wood, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-345-A LVNV Funding LLC. v. James Bonner, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-1032-A Discover Bank v. Tmara Ingram, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1746-A Discover Bank v. Brittany Tant, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-15-A Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. William Scurlock, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2023-706-A Thelma Quezada et al. v. Averitt Express Inc., personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2017-694-CCL2 Christine Jackson v. Riley James Ham, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1930-CCL2 Brandi Donald and Dawn Donald et al. v. Jaxquline Winans, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-806-CCL2 Clarissa Roberson, Donald Green and Kathy Williams v. Horace Graham, Jack Odom, Big O Trucking LLC. and Action Enterprise Holdings, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1266-CCL2 Tamika Griffin-Gipson v. Walmart Inc. et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-725-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Amanda L. Abel et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1173-CCL2 Laurel Eugene Goodloe Jr. and Denise Dixon v. Jimmy Swingler and SSC Corporation also known as SSC Services to Education, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1235-CCL2 Helen Stephens v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1968-CCL2 State of Texas v. Three Lakes and Cattle Company LLC. et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2023-170-CCL2 State of Texas v. Daniel J. Scott III, Pamela Scott, Network Funding LP. and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2023-595-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al. v. Clifford Earl Lloyd et al., auto personal injury/damages, all other depositions
022609-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. William Michael Coke Fishburn et al., tax warrant, case dismissed by plaintiff