Cases disposed from May 3 to 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2338-H State of Texas v. Patrick Toliver, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2339-H State of Texas v. Patrick Toliver, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2340-H State of Texas v. Patrick Toliver, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2344-H State of Texas v. William Phelps, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-1774-A Steven Moore v. Ariana Moore, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1939-A Iris James Guadalupe Godinez and Rosario Godinez, et al. v. Mark Anthony Vazquez and ABC Auto Parts LTD, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-846-A Joey Maes v. Robert Duncan and Aglyn Number Four LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1566-A George M. Childers and Angela N. Childers v. Douglas Shane Billeiter and Christina L. Billeiter, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1893-A All Seasons Window & Door Manufacturing Inc. v. Glass Industries LLC, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-641-A Crystal Boyd v. Bobby Russell, damages, default judgment
2018-1627-CCL2 Raegina Hester, et al. v. Anthony Ray Greer, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-300-CCL2 Patricia Fields v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2244-CCL2 David Schumann Jr. v. Nicole Briana Parr and David Lynn Jones, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-25-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Vintage Services LLC and Shane Burns, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021383-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District v. Velma Gordon Skillern et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021760-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Mark W. Coleman, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021773-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Joyce Jones, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff