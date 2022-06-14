Cases disposed from May 30 through June 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2015-1493-B1 Austin Bank Texas v. Christine R. Black, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-808-B Toyota Motor Credit Corp. v. Mildred Liggins, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2034-B Mall at Longview LLC. v. Quy Trong Ta and Tuyen Thi Thanh Phan, lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-14-B In Re: petition of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company to Conduct the oral deposition of Murphy Express, petition to conduct deposition, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1513-A Autovest LLC. v. Alicia Diane Tinker, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-675-A Gibson Sales L.P. v. Inspire Marketing LLC., injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1172-CCL2 Lauren Marvin v. Gricelda Baldazo-Chavez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-360-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Larry OHara, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1105-CCL2 Daniel G. Kamin Kilgore Enterprises v. S&J Fitness LLC., Stephen Christian and Jordan Bayonne, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1680-CCL2 Courtney Nesbitt v. General Motors LLC., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-2197-CCL2 James Ceal and Melanie Ceal v. General Motors LLC., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-2241-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. assignee of First National Bank of Omaha v. Anthony Jones, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-502-CCL2 Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC. v. Henry B. Winn, foreclosure of lien, default judgment