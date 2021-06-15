Cases disposed from May 31 to June 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1882-B American Express National Bank v. David C. Hight, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2259-B Discover Bank v. Rodney D. Moore, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-181-B Discover Bank v. Harold W. Morris, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-962-B Mark Edward Guimonds v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2349-H State of Texas v. Gabrielle Gillaspy, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-1625-A TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Phillip Chifulio, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2384-A Church Mutual Insurance Company as subrogee of First United Pentecostal Church v. Earl Wayne Williams Jr., auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2020-652-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. James Kendrick, suit on account, default judgment
2020-948-CCL2 State of Texas v. Boldrick Decole Woods, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, agreed judgment
2020-1414-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Helen L. Rosenbaum and John E. Rosenbaum, suit on note, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-1719-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. John Bohner, suit on account, default judgment
2020-2159-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Ester M. Singleton, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-327-CCL2 James Clay v. Susan Kirk, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-694-CCL2 Maria Ramirez v. Mike Kitner individually and doing business as El Sombrero, damages, default judgment
2021-715-CCL2 State of Texas v. Timothy Wade Zumwalt Jr., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-719-CCL2 State of Texas v. Richard Bryant Robertson Sr., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2021-735-CCL2 Carswell Oei v. Triple Lake Ranch Enterprises LLC, doing business as White Oak Outdoor Power and Michael Bagget, breach of contract, default judgment
022254-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Vernon Ray Dennis, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff