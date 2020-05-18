Cases disposed from May 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1662-B James Lewis v. State National Insurance Co. Inc., suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1355-B Discover Bank v. Rosalinda L. Cruz, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1407-B Saylor Knox v. Jason Brewer and Joseph Rotert, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-2052-B Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Co., as subrogee of Prince Jamall Prentice v. Rita Yvonne Hitt and David Ray Hitt, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-367-B Bank of America NA v. Kenneth C. Plasterer III, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2014-2145-A Jesus Zambrano v. J. Stone Enterprises Inc., damages, final judgment
2017-1310-A X-Press Charter Services Inc. v. Johnnie Burrows, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1268-A The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA, formerly known as The Bank of New York Trust v. Carolyn E. Darden and/or all occupants of 109 Lincoln Springs Road, Gladewater, TX 75647, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-97-A Glenn Barton v. Jose Terra, JH Trucking LLC and Terra Trucking LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2158-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Edward Choy, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2302-A Yin Investments USA LP v. Aspen American Insurance Co., breach of contract, all other dispositions
2019-231-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Chelsie Sartor, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-666-CCL2 Unifirst Corp. and/or Unifirst Holdings LP, doing business as Unifirst and/or Unifirst Canada Ltd. v. L&S Pump Repair & Machine Shop LLC, breach of contract, final judgment after nonjury trial
2019-1205-CCL2 Ditech Financial LLC v. Margine Twine, Rose Marie Donnell and all occupants of 5143 W. Goforth Road, Kilgore, TX 75602, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1514-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Jeremy D. Carter, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-243-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Mark Camp, breach of contract, agreed judgment