Cases disposed from May 8-12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2046-B Kruntrez O'Quinn v. Paxton Boyd, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-76-B Kitara Jones et al. v. Lakeshia Harris et al., damages, all other dispositions
2023-209-B Amber Washburn v. James Elwell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-370-B Michelle Gerety v. Marcelino Ponce Jr., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2021-1321-A Jalpa Patolia v. Fereidon Hakim, Helene Hakim and F&H Builders LLC., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1755-CCL2 State of Texas v. Saiid B. Mohammad et al., condemnation, all other dispositions
2022-2070-CCL2 American Builders & Contractors Supply Company Inc. doing business as ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Rhodes Roofing LLC. and Michael Andrew Rhodes, breach of contract, default judgment
2023-5-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tristian Cureton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2023-96-CCL2 Rachel Showery v. Wesley Lawrence, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff