Cases disposed from May 16 through May 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-978-B Tracy Isaac et al. v. Southwest LTC Longview LLC doing business as Heritage At Longview Healthcare Center and Southwest LTC LTD, damages, all other dispositions
2021-92-B MGA Insurance Company v. Joshua Hedgpeth, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2021-954-B Waste Connections v. A&D Landworks LLC, suit on account, agreed judgment
2021-1294-B Longview Medical Center L.P. doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Rosario Perales and Ruben Perales, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-156-B Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Bonnie Ingram Dustman, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2022-219-B Quindarian Jones et al. v. Angel R. Juarez Jr., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-267-B Doyle W. (D.W.) Blue and Cheryl Blue v. Mascott Pizza LLC doing business as Roughneck Pizza and Jackie Young, agreement, default judgment
2020-1603-A Danny Robertson v. Dakota Leann Demais, Pamela Lundberg and United Services Automobile Association, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2020-1777-A Jennifer Ricker et al. v. Claudia Hernandez, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-2138-A U.S. Bank National Association v. Joseph R. Jackson, agreement, default judgment
2021-272-A Darion Oneal Blanton v. Jerry Don Neilson and Pride Transportation LLC and/or American Milk Transport LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-278-A Kimberly Miller Ferguson v. John Wesley Bailey, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-244-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Gary D. Long, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff