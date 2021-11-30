Cases disposed from Nov. 15 to 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1296-B Rebecca L. Braman v. Lynn Brazell M.D., medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-889-B BTH Bank National Association v. Richard H. Wilcox, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1122-B Bill and Karen Torres v. Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchising Inc., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2392-H State of Texas v. Derrick R. Harrison, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-234-A Glenda M. Stafford v. Hendrix & Arp Contracting Services LLC and Randal Wayne Arp, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-483-A American Express National Bank v. Champions Gym also known as Champions Gym & Fitness Center LLC and Kelle Jones, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-146-A S&B2 Capital Partners LLC v. CCI East Texas Upstream LLC, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-237-A Lakin Tire West LLC v. Alliance Wholesale Tires LLC, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2021-1275-A Admony Bookout and Michael Deibert v. Joyce N. Ware, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1723-A RKB Hydrotech Professional LLC v. Ecozonix LLC, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2014-1457-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of Fia Card Services, et al. v. Kelly D. Davenport, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2016-2172-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Seidah K. Muhyee, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-931-CCL2 RLM Enterprises Inc. doing business as RLM General Contractors v. Ads Martin LLC and Tracy Martin, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1571-CCL2 Elton Hagler v. Premiere Mangement LLC and WZ Properties LLC., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-434-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Llandon Zorn, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1790-CCL2 Megan Charles v. Christian Manuel Peralta and Ryder Integrated Logistics Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1623-CCL2 Rhonda L. Ballew v. Walmart Stores Texas LLC, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1726-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Carlos Morales Rojas, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1814-CCL2 Hallmark Financial Services doing business as East Texas Spa & Garden Room Center Inc. b. Cutter Trucking LLC et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1858-CCL2 Stephanie Ann Rhea et al. v. Pamela Sue Clemons et al., other civil, all other dispositions
2021-1972-CCL2 Patterson Motors of Longview Inc. v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
022354-CCL2 Gladewater ISD et al. v. Neil Sheckles et al., tax warrant, case dismissed by plaintiff