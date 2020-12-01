Cases disposed from Nov. 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-2442-B Janna Turnbow v. Dusty Lee Flanagan and Basic Energy Services, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-745-B Gerald Taylor v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-149-B Discover Bank v. Stephanie A. Farrar, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-264-B American Express National Bank v. McGaughey Reber & Associates, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-927-B Longview Medical Center, et al. v. Lisa Golden and Ralph Golden, suit on account, default judgment
2020-2030-B Joshua Erik Meadows v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2018-1910-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP v. Joann Birdine and JT Birdine, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-690-CCL2 Ally Financial Inc. v. Robert L. Rousseau Jr., breach of contract, default judgment
2019-920-CCL2 Yvonne Prince v. Cynthia Marie Gates, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1769-CCL2 State of Texas v. DaQuavion Kennedy, suit or seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-2166-CCL2 Kitia Campos v. Sylvia Diann Morgan, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-368-CCL2 Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company v. Taylor Dawson, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-596-CCL2 Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Robert A. Ray, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-877-CCL2 Comdata Inc. v. Premier Commodities LLC., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1086-CCL2 Drover Energy Services LLC. v. Pioneer Natural Resources Company, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1218-CCL2 BB Taylor Wholesale Distributors Inc. v. Jimmerson Investments LLC., breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-1386-CCL2 Arisbet Moreno v. Jenna Renea Hardin, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1411-CCL2 Shoco Production LP v. Kentel Properties LP, breach of contract, default judgment
022171-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Derek Daniel Zivney doing business as Zivney Energy, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022202-CCL2 City of White Oak, et al. v. Lee Koehler Fink, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff