Cases disposed from Nov. 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-1555-B Destiny Hammett, et al. v. Gloria Leight Rubio, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-828-B Rebecca Hicks v. Anthony Wayne Warren, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-380-B VeraBank NA v. Don F. Peyton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1884-B State of Texas v. Mark Ashley Parrish, occupational license, all other dispositions
2019-1392-A Ovation Services LLC v. Ramon Ruiz, et al., foreclosure on lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-250-CCL2 Donald Johnson v. Navasota Oilfield Services Inc., et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2065-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Januette London, et al., foreclosure of lien, all other dispositions
2020-169-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Kevin Massey, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-219-CCL2 Alvin D. Thomas, et al. v. Nolen Micheal Ragan, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-531-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, et al. v. Federico Cruz, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-945-CCL2 April Rhodes v. Tye James Cart, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
020494-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Tepoleon Jackson et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021077-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Charles L. Taylor et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021706-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Miyoshi Hamilton et al., tax, default judgment
021899-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Frank Jefferson Walker Jr. et al., tax, default judgment
022005-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. John Henry Muckelroy Sr., et al., tax, default judgment
022040-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Lois Prichard Rogers, tax, agreed judgment
022046-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Wendy Wilborn, tax, default judgment
022108-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Billy Lee Sims, tax, default judgment