Cases disposed from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1042-B Maria Yolanda Cisneros v. Connor Reid Cox and Collin James Cox, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2094-A Ivan Lopez et al. v. Lois Dickson, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2508-H State of Texas v. Deedrick Peques, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-2426-CCL2 Raven Rodriguez et al. v. James Knight and Ciara Knight, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1527-CCL2 LaSundra Wilson v. Jack Earp et al., damages, all other dispositions
2021-1988-CCL2 Redith Berry et al. v. Keylin M. Garcia Martinez and Felix A. Garcia, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-904-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Sharon K. Lummus, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1542-CCL2 Joshua Gosa v. Chance Ramsey, breach of contract, default judgment