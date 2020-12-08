Cases disposed from Nov. 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2115-B Katie Marie Croft v. Robin Lee Beard, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2289-B Marianne Miller v. Lemarcus Reese and Regine Walker, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2019-2303-B Roy Eldon Williams v. Peggy Calhoun and Judy Vasquez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-16-B Discover Bank v. Edward L. Hoffman, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-462-B Discover Bank v. Carolyn White, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-2313-A Ortelio Alejo v. East Texas Granite and Fabrications, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2395-A Longview Medical Center L.P. v. Pamela Romenesko, suit on account, default judgment
2020-422-A Ovation Services, LLC. v. Mary Coleman, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1560-CCL2 Southside Bank v. Bone Tired Trucking LLC and Robert Craig Nichols, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial