Cases disposed from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1714-B Mark Dolewebber on behalf of the estate of Allen Wisenbaker, Wendy Wisenbaker and Madeline Wisenbaker v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Daryl Buckelew MD, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2315-B American Express National Bank v. Dan Felsenthal, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1157-B Larry Moore v. East Texas Radiator Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1551-A Upgrade Grantor Certificate Trust 2019-1 Serviced by Upgrade Inc. v. Joshua Davis, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2089-A Unifund CCR. LLC v. Mark Ballard, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1121-A Texas Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. v. Artemus Relee McClendon, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1714-A Southside Bank v. Pro Flex Gym LLC and Richard Lee Seymour, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-566-CCL2 Misty Stutsman v. Bruno Otto Schueler and Cameron J. Peoples, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-864-CCL2 Keante Davis v. Edgar G. Batchelor, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1503-CCL2 Joselyn Macedo et al. v. Peggy Jean Weatherall, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-959-CCL2 Thomas C. Merritt et al. v. unknown heirs of Mary B. Gregg et al., declaratory judgment, final judgment after non-jury trial