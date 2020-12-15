Cases disposed from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2433-B Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Markis Sowell and Mildred Alford, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2450-B Discover Bank v. Olevia C. Cavness, breach of contract, default judgement
2020-1195-B CACH, LLC v. Tommy Warren, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1509-B Newrez, LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Irma J. Canchola and Jose Lee Canchola, breach of contract, default judgment
2303-H State of Texas v. Jason Cooks, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-2070-A Luz Maria Lopez, et al. v. Kelly Shatterwhite, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1901-CCL2 Payton Cox v. Allstate Indemnity Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2074-CCL2 Angela Gay Lobue, et al. v. Ananda Danielle Davis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2138-CCL2 Citibank v. Jeff Caballero, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-94-CCL2 Patsy A. Wood v. Michael A. Delgadillo, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-137-CCL2 State Farm Lloyds, et al. v. Titeflex Corporation, et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-835-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, et al. v. Kristina Shianne Bray, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1367-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC. v. Jennifer Arceneaux, breach of contract, default judgment
021935-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Roel Properties LLC., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff