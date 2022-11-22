Cases disposed from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1728-B Debra Lynn Downs formerly known as Debra Lynn McAlister and Jimmy Don Downs v. Richard A. Custer and Claudette M. Custer, declaratory judgment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2226-A Matthew Dearin v. Government Employees Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-157-A Ovation Services LLC. v. Tamara Garrett et al., foreclosure of lien, all other dispositions
2021-813-A Ann Marie Rubio et al. v. Michael Roy Allen, Ruan Transport Corporation and Steel and Pipe Supply Company Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1045-A Discover Bank v. James Marrable, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1061-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Brad R. Laster, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1147-CCL2 United Healthcare Insurance Co. v. Gordon Jordan LLC., breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1454-CCL2 Longview Loop 281/Judson LP v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-1551-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC. v. Tony Leal Jr., breach of contract, agreed judgment
022111-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Keith Joseph Meier, tax, default judgment
022197-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Greggory Lynn Dearion et al., tax, default judgment
022315-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD et al. v. John Duroso, tax, default judgment