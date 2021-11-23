Cases disposed from Nov. 8 to 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1049-B Mikal Jacob Williams v. Andres Lopez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1450-B Tommy Hall v. Devon Lopez-Raxon, Jose Manuel Gallegos and Jose Manuel Castro, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2000-B ATX MCA Fund I LLC v. Dunnell Telephone Company Inc., et al., foreign judgment, all other dispositions
2019-2449-A Marilyn McBride v. White Oak Radiator Service Inc., wrongful termination of employment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1409-A In Re: DRB Capital LLC, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2192-A Carfax v. Minze Motors Inc., breach of contract, summary judgments disposing of cases
2019-943-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Tyson Mabry, doing business as TWM Resources, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-94-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Mark Anthony Wall, et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2021-429-CCL2 PCA Acquisitions LLC v. Pam K. Graham, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1800-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Aenet Rowa, breach of contract, agreed judgment
022364-CCL2 City of Longview, Longview ISD, Gregg County v. Bessie Mae Daniels, tax warrant, all other dispositions
022365-CCL2 City of Longview, Longview ISD, Gregg County v. King Hunt, tax warrant, all other dispositions