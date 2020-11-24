Cases disposed from Nov. 9 to 13 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-77-B Investment Retrievers, Inc. v. Tera N. Tingle, et al, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-431-B Gerardo Juarez v. Toyota Motor Sales USA, Inc., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1033-B Unifund CCR, LLC. v. Katherine Parrymore, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2297-H State of Texas v. Angelia McCrary, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-894-A Christopher Thompson v. Robert Milton Degnath, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-208-A Janet Laughn v. Freda Wobberton, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1928-CCL2 State of Texas v. Bryan Keith Pope, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-1151-CCL2 State of Texas v. Corey Malteze Allen, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-2135-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tommy W. Carter, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-73-CCL2 Andra Brooks, et al. v. Salatha Garrett, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1251-CCL2 Westlake Services, LLC., et al. v. Shelecia C. Woolridge, et al., breach of contract, default judgment
020988-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Horace Hensley, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021526-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Mary Hendrix, tax, all other dispositions
022175-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Amy Elizabeth Coffman, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022177-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al., v. Eddie J. Wasserman, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions
022179-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al., v. Loraine A. Lockwood, et al., tax warrant, all other dispositions