Cases disposed from Nov. 18 to 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-37-B Citibank NA v. Phoebe S. Kibbe, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-421-B Zeid Women’s Health Center Ltd. v. Special Health Resources for Texas Inc., doing business as Woman and Child Health Center of Longview, Mary Beth Smith, Sheli Kipp, Rikki Sandvik, Tamara Little, Estela Torres, Blanca Foster and Linda Boggs, injunction, agreed judgment
2019-1121-B Discover Bank v. Barbara J. Forss Katula, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1231-B Discover Bank v. Robert D. Huey, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1242-B American Express National Bank v. Wilmer W. Johnson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1455-B Discover Bank v. Joshua Webb, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2189-H State of Texas v. Decorian Maurice Allen, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-270-A J.L. Rushing Inc. v. Syenergy Production Group LLC, breach of contract, summary judgments disposing of cases
2019-409-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Donna Jones, suit on account, default judgment
2019-1290-A First AV Group LLC v. JPS Aviation LLC and Jason Bullock, individually, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1375-A J.L. Rushing Inc. v. Advanced Energy Equipment LLC, other civil, default judgment
2192-H State of Texas v. Laura Wise, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2017-2162-CCL2 Ally Financial Inc. v. Courtney Tipton, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-111-CCL2 Mary Brown v. Bottom Line Services LLC and Walter Ray Hammond Jr., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2018-1421-CCL2 Cecelia Raibon v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1782-CCL2 HWY 300 LLC v. Cotton Valley Operations Inc., East Texas Salt Water Disposal Co. and J.D.W. Services Inc., damages, summary judgments disposing of cases
2018-2312-CCL2 Maria Estrada, individually and as next friend of two minors, Jorge Rodriguez and Angela Estrada, individually v. Shawn Lloyd Pope Jr., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-50-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. James C. Jenkins, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-131-CCL2 Lorraine Barba v. Chad Mitchell and Jessica Mitchell, lease agreement, default judgment
2019-411-CCL2 Gabriela Sanchez v. William Whitehead and Gregory Hensley, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-468-CCL2 Lamar Advantage Outdoor Co. LP v. Norman Frank Flores, also known as Frank Flores, individually and doing business as Frank’s Lobo Tire, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-784-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,075 U.S. currency, a rifle, ammunition, and digital scales, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, agreed judgment
2019-817-CCL2 Propel Financial Services LLC, as agent and attorney in fact for TLF National Tax Lien Trust 2017-1 and Propel Financial Services LLC v. Jessica Wesson, also known as Jessica Padron and Jeremy Wesson, et al., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1157-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jaren Wyche, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1211-CCL2 Victor D. Dunn v. State Office of Risk Management, Texas Workers Compensation Commission, and Dan Shouse, worker’s compensation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1624-CCL2 State Farm Lloyds, as subrogee of Kenneth Elkins and Eulalie Elkins v. Peter Pauls Plumbing Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1790-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Zosimo M. Elevera, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff