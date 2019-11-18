Cases disposed from Nov. 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1701-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Marguerite Alley and Leslie Alley, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-1504-A OneMain Financial of Texas Inc., formerly known as State Financial Services-Springleaf Inc., a Texas corporation, as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA, as issuer loan trustee for Springleaf Funding Trust 2015A v. Eric Q. Connor, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1920-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Opal Dabbs, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-464-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. William Traywick, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1340-A Proxibid Inc. v. Reginald Roark, also known as Reggie Roark, individually and doing business as Texas Brokers, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1615-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Carrie A. Smith, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2000-A John DeYoung, individually and as representative of the estate of Kimberly DeYoung, deceased, Connor DeYoung and Logan DeYoung v. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, Anthony Marcel Hines and Consumers County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
2016-1065-CCL2 Armando Silva Canela v. AAON Coil Products Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1686-CCL2 Thomas David Finklea v. Timothy Scott Thomas, individually, Kevin Curbo, individually, CPM LLC and Lo-Pro Fluid Transports LLC, declaratory judgment, all other dispositions
2018-1887-CCL2 Birne Wiley v. Texas Roadhouse Inc., personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2174-CCL2 Sysco East Texas, a division of Sysco USA 1 Inc. v. Elite Restaurant Group LLC, Stone Forks Restaurant, Celtic Pride Inc., Frank Toomey Jr. and Leanne Prichard, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2401-CCL2 Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Lila R. Jackson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-886-CCL2 State of Texas v. Crystal Gayle Capps and Evan Smith, doing business as Second Chance Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-989-CCL2 Bank of America NA v. Taffi Y. Crawford, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1003-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Denise Renee Scott, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2019-1364-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC v. Chance Ramsey and Kayla L. Ramsey, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1417-CCL2 Haley Lee Ramsey v. Caleb Andrew Krammes, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-1679-CCL2 State of Texas v. Kyle Keir Williams and Steve Fiengo, doing business as Martin Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
020749-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Donald B. Johnson Jr., et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
020918-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Billy Sistrunk, tax, default judgment
021167-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Norris E. Green, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021203-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. RS & LS Management LLC, tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021401-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jeremy O. Gordon, et al., tax, default judgment
021413-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County and Kilgore College v. Douglas Bryan Scott, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021418-CCL2 Longview ISD and Gregg County v. Lee Arthur Nesbitt, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021446-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. David Morgan, tax, default judgment
021471-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and city of Longview v. Robert Harrison, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021474-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and city of Longview v. Luella Robertson, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021525-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Juan Ricard McCauley, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021563-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Ada Dominguez, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021574-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Alma Ruth Potts, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021579-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ali Noor, individually and doing business as Thrifty Food, et al., tax, default judgment
021589-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Markita Danielle Finks Gordon, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021598-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Sarah Jane Helen Green, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021653-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Wenford Wilborn, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021666-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Edgar Taylor, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021694-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Wenford Wilborn, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021740-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jessie James Moore, et al., tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021838-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Clara Louise Garcia, tax, final judgment after nonjury trial
021867-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Double Star Investments R.E. LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021917-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Mark W. Beall, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff