Cases disposed from Nov. 25 to 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1706-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Sarah Rabatin and Colby Rabatin, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1754-B Kevin Wittmayer v. Government Employees Insurance Co., suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1102-A Gans & Smith Insurance Agency Inc. v. Olivia Secord, injunction, agreed judgment
2019-1913-A Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Garciela C. Tirado and Daniel R. Tirado, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2198-H State of Texas v. Jesus Orona, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after nonjury trial
2018-1652-CCL2 The Bank of New York Mellon, formerly known as The Bank of New York, as successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, as trustee for Centex Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-B v. Debra Danzy, foreclosure of lien, summary judgments disposing of cases
2018-2394-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jennifer L. Cook, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1894-CCL2 Patterson Motors of Kilgore Inc., doing business as Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kilgore v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, injunction, agreed judgment
2019-2025-CCL2 Meredith Lynn Wilcox v. Richard H. Wilcox Jr., other civil, all other dispositions
2019-2032-CCL2 Whitney Elizabeth Wilcox v. Richard H. Wilcox Jr., other civil, all other dispositions
021770-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Robert O. Dailey, et al., tax, all other dispositions