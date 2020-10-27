Cases disposed from Oct. 12 to 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2019-B Discover Bank v. Larry Jones, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2349-B Discover Bank v. Beverly R. Reeves, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-39-B Melanie McGee v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-199-B Senior Rehab Solutions LLC v. Gruenepointe 1 Longview LLC, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-912-B Andrew Willey v. Hunter Riley Wilcox, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1380-B Ally Financial v. Dusty Rose Vasquez, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-1597-B First Avant Partners LLC, et al. v. Allied P&C Insurance Co., suit on insurance policy, all other dispositions
2020-1767-B Leobardo Perez v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, agreed judgment
2289-H State of Texas v. Eric Findley, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2291-H State of Texas v. Devin Stevens, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2294-H State of Texas v. Dani Gayle Fitch, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2296-H State of Texas v. Rodrick Taylor, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-780-A Jonell Nuenker, et al. v. Malcolm Roach LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2295-H State of Texas v. Alfredo Barrios, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1764-CCL2 Kaci Shaw v. Shannon Daugherty, auto personal injury/damages, summary judgments disposing of cases
2019-2228-CCL2 Marsha Womack Sullins v. Michelle Lyn Brown, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2365-CCL2 Cavalry SPV I LLC, et al. v. Pamela M. Crawford, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-427-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Arthur B. Carstens, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-823-CCL2 First National Bank Texas, et al. v. Gabriel Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1144-CCL2 JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust v. Clint Burns, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1479-CCL2 Newrez LLC, et al. v. Vicki L. Welch, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
021293-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Desmon Jackson, tax, default judgment
022132-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. James Palato, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff