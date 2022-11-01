Cases disposed from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-706-B Longview Truck Center v. Lah Lease Service LLC., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1814-B Albert Jones v. Gregg County, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1030-B Luther Pruitt v. Holt Texas LTD. doing business as Holt Cat et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1221-B Bank of America N.A. v. James G. Johnson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2280-A Discover Bank v. Wanda J. Winkfield, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-577-A Ashley Ware et al. v. Patrick Burns, Big Ford Consulting Inc. and Landstar System Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1057-A Lori Lynn Westlund v. TNT Crane & Rigging Inc. and Nicholas Randolph Richardson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-2063-A Rachel Dee Rankin v. Christopher Sneigoski, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-226-A Venetta Kay Williams v. Roy Anthony Moreno, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-556-A Sandra Lowe v. Wiley Lowe, partition suit, agreed judgment
2022-577-A Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Jose Aguilar also known as Jose C. Aguilar, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-660-A Discover Bank v. Pascal L. Killingsworth, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-227-CCL2 Christopher Oglesby and Kirston Oglesby et al. v. Janet Leak Jaynes, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-52-CCL2 Garret Kimble v. George Mitchell Jr., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2018-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. Teresa Cagle, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-2152-CCL2 Texas Iron and Steel LLC. v. Brazos Manufacturing LLC., Ryan Conner et al., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2163-CCL2 Charles Paul Rickman v. Zackary Scott Davis and Jon Theodore Davis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-5-CCL2 Sysco Food Services of East Texas v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2021-58-CCL2 B&D Flowback LLC. v. Joel Livas doing business as Rain Guard Construction et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-621-CCL2 Shanekia White v. Jeanette Rowe Phillips, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1158-CCL2 Julius Anderson v. Hannah Rivers, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1603-CCL2 Diva Lodging LLC. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2021-1929-CCL2 Provident Funding Associates LP. v. Larry Floyd Johnson et al., foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-137-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Rickey Bradley, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-322-CCL2 Dirk D. Coleman et al. v. Stuart Callahan, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-641-CCL2 Kim Maxwell et al. v. HMG Park Manor of Longview LLC. doing business as Treviso Transitional Care et al., medical malpractice, all other dispositions
2022-663-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jesse S. Boyd, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1123-CCL2 Robert Foster v. King Operating Corporation, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1307-CCL2 Pro Star Rental LLC. v. Matthew L. Houser, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1335-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Carol G. Tate, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1439-CCL2 JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. David B. Simmons, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
021424-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, White Oak ISD v. Randal Earl Ferguson et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021719-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Breaktime Store 28 LLC., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022380-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Wendy Renee Reese Leatch, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022446-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John Judson Rumsey et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022466-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hilard Solis et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022530-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Mike Reid, tax, all other dispositions