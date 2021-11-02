Cases disposed from Oct. 18 to 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1414-B Patrick Ingram v. 501 Automotive Inc., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-497-B SafeCo. Insurance Company of Indiana ASO Burl v. Titus Patterson, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-942-B 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Ariel Hernandez, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-34-A Bank of America N.A. v. Raymond Allen, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-2253-A Hines, Timothy v. Longview III Enterprises LLC, doing business as Whispering Pines Lodge and Creative Solutions Healthcare Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1185-A Ashley Carlton v. Tiffany Duncan and Scott Duncan, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2389-H State of Texas v. Samuel Auriel Barron, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-673-CCL2 Nayhna Garcia Soto v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, suit to remove cloud from title, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-33-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Robbin H. Dubland, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-219-CCL2 Oliphant Financial LLC v. Philip Hollis, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2021-1056-CCL2 Nicholas Lorenzo Hughes v. Gary D. Stone, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1175-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Natalie Jones, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1192-CCL2 VeraBank N.A. v. Wildcatter Disposal LLC, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1497-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Ana Garcia, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1649-CCL2 In Re: Transfer of structured settlement payment rights of A.M. and TransAmerica Life Insurance Company, approval transfer settlement payment rights, all other dispositions
022130-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. A.B. Rent to Own LLC, et al., tax, default judgment