Cases disposed from Oct. 19 to 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2285-H State of Texas v. Maceo Latrelle Gill, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-2163-A Daraven Regina Jones v. David Scott Harris, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-493-A Discover Bank v. Doris D. Woods, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1265-A Germania Select Insurance Co., et al. v. Denise Rochelle Myers, auto personal injury/damages, default judgment
2020-1713-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Intesar Kahn and Shaheen Khan, suit on account, agreed judgment
2020-1853-A Mall at Longview LLC v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP, lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
021869-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Francis E. Boaze, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022189-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carla Rose Dennis, et al., tax, cased dismissed by plaintiff