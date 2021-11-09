Cases disposed from Oct. 25 to 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1884-B Christopher Meadows v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2374-H State of Texas v. Ryan Jaudon, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-232-CCL2 Lisa Marie Cloud v. Railroad Commission of Texas, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-273-CCL2 National Collegiate Master Student Loan Trust v. Melissa R. Berry, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1136-CCL2 Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Carlotta A. Williams and Bobby Williams, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1743-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Joan Peterson, breach of contract, case dismissed for want of prosecution
2020-1899-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Necie Rich, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-100-CCL2 Katarina Tovar v. Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-671-CCL2 George Clark Dugger v. Felicia Blair, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1313-CCL2 Carswell Oei v. Triple Lake Ranch Enterprises LLC, doing business as White Oak Outdoor Power, and Michael Bagget, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1412-CCL2 Austin Bank, Texas N.A. v. Jorge L. Grajales-Jacome and DCT Oilfield Construction LLC, suit on sequestration, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1460-CCL2 Carswell Oei v. Tripe Lake Ranch Enterprises LLC, doing business as White Oak Outdoor Power, and Michael Bagget, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021613-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Angela Wheeler Ray, et al., tax, default judgment
021821-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Isidro Perez, tax, default judgment
022053-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Marcos Ramon, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022203-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jennifer Ater Utzman, et al., tax, default judgment
022249-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Valerie Warren, tax, default judgment
022279-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Cheryl J. Evans also known as Cheryl Jean Evans, tax, default judgment