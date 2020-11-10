Cases disposed from Oct. 26 to 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-592-A Performance Foodservice Roma Dallas v. Roughneck Partners LLC, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-654-A Longview Medical Center LP v. Jorge Lopez, suit on account, default judgment
2020-926-A Longview Medical Center LP v. Randy Williams, suit on account, default judgment
2020-1036-A Unifund CCR LLC v. Jose Perez, suit for deceptive trade practices, default judgment
2020-1740-A Midwest Hose & Specialty Inc. v. Tri-W Global Inc., suit on account, default judgment
2020-1837-A Teresa Mills v. Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc., property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2463-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. A. Benjamin Henderson, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1627-CCL2 Belinda Cummings v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2012-CCL2 Robert R. Foster, et al. v. American Patriot Oil and Gas Inc., et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2377-CCL2 Trisha Nicole Morris v. Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-19-CCL2 U.S. Bank NA v. Marisol Hilerio, other civil, default judgment
2020-551-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Doris Mackey, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-645-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP v. Gladis Delacruz, suit on account, default judgment
2020-917-CCL2 Byron Franklin v. Timothy Christopher Johnson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1035-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Jennifer Vickers, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-1335-CCL2 Treviso Transitional Care v. Donna Burgin, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1640-CCL2 Topcat Oilfield Transport LLC v. Basic Energy Services Inc., et al., suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1730-CCL2 Energy Weldfab Inc. v. Callon Petroleum Co., et al., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff