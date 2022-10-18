Cases disposed from Oct. 3 through Oct. 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1569-B Stephen Clyde Burton and Connie Baxter v. Dorothy Shirley Boyd, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-905-A Discover Bank v. Maribel S. Juarez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1338-A Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2490-H Ex parte v. John Smith, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2492-H State of Texas v. Tasha Ross, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-342-CCL2 Michelle Oliver et al. v. William Lovell and Malerie Copeland, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1034-CCL2 Datrion Childers and Markethia Winson v. Thomas Andrew Chandler and Michael Thomas Chandler, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1659-CCL2 Renee Martin v. Joseph Aaron Schaetz, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1921-CCL2 Anitra Washington et al. v. Luz Pablo Canchola and Maria Olga Canchola, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2270-CCL2 Ditech Financial LLC formerly known as Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation v. Susan Love, April Cash, Brandon Love, Dusty Love, J.B. Hill, suit to remove cloud from title, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-913-CCL2 Martha Lopez, Jose Lopez et al. v. Chregg Dewayne Henderson, Melissa Henderson and Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1482-CCL2 Yudith Olguin et al. v. Wesley Darby Jr. and East Texas Transportation, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-2225-CCL2 Michael Sartor v. Cherokee Water Company, property damages, summary judgments disposing of cases
2021-2227-CCL2 State of Texas v. Larry Ridens et al., condemnation, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-69-CCL2 Discover Bank v. John Taliaferro, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-135-CCL2 Angela Shaw and Lashonda Gay v. Richie Curry, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-220-CCL2 Raul Gonzalez v. Jeffrey Daniel Guitierrez, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2022-436-CCL2 Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. v. the unknown heirs at law of Don Johnson, deceased, suit to remove cloud from title, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-597-CCL2 U-Haul Co. of Texas et al. v. Courtney Madden, Shadeira Anderson, Frederick Jenkins and Nicholas Bush, declaratory judgment, default judgment
2022-814-CCL2 Charle Smith Gibson et al. v. Gymnastic World doing business as Gymnastic World of Longview, damages, agreed judgment
2022-1036-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Charlene Alderman, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-1227-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Fred Christy, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1301-CCL2 Joseph A. Smith v. Charles D. Dudley, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1311-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Chris Castle, breach of contract, agreed judgment
021183-CCL2 Gregg County, Kilgore ISD, Kilgore College, Sabine ISD, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. John T. Smith Jr. et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021389-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. J.M. Stevens et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021404-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Roy Lawson et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021425-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Brandy Cathcart Taylor et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
021609-CCl2 Longview ISD v. Tiger EMS Inc., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021672-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Brenda Jean Carter et al., tax, all other dispositions
021727-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Diane Nmn Davis, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021737-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Don Barker, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021797-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Fay N. Moyer et al., tax, all other dispositions
021843-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Kenneth R. Henderson et al., tax, default judgment
021849-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Terry Blen Ragan et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021903-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ignacio Ruedas, tax, all other dispositions
021931-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Odom Earl Nowlin, tax, all other dispositions
021938-CCL2 Gladewater ISD et al. v. Raymond Kurc et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021939-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jimmie L. Moore Jr. et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021992-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Mary Coleman, tax, default judgment
022000-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. Martha Denise Soppe, tax, default judgment
022026-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Rene Joseet Berumen et al., tax, default judgment
022044-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Helen Ruth Doakes, tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022051-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Maria Sanchez et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022064-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Chad Hammer also known as Chad Michael Hammer, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022093-CCL2 Sabine ISD et al. v. Darrell Bozeman also known as Darell Wayne Bozeman, tax, default judgment
022100-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Kermit W. Lucas, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022109-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Misarai Miranda Santana, tax, all other dispositions
022114-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Blackhawk Recovery & Investigations LLC et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022117-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Donald Scott Walker et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022124-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Demorrio Dewain Williams, tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022126-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Redline Logistics LLC et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022186-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. McWood Inc. et al., tax, all other dispositions
022188-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Heaven’s Lilly Inc., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022194-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. RF Properties LTD. et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022201-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Malta Beasley, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022224-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Hazel M. Faggett, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022226-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Andres Reyes et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022233-CCL2 Longiew ISD et al. v. I’m Hipp Holdings LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022248-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Christine Zaenker, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022252-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Pete Villegas et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022265-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Nathaniel Lindloff, tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022300-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Bonnie M. Lawson, tax, all other dispositions
022302-CCL2 City of Gladewater v Harold R. Lane et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022304-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. JT Hoye et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022317-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Harris Industries Incorporated, tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022321-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Tom Harriss et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022322-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Victor Garcia et al., tax, default judgment
022325-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Chad Henry, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022330-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Annie N. Hiner, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022335-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. James Stevens, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022344-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Betty Lois Whitfield et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
022346-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael McDonald et al., tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022349-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Wilma Jordan, tax, case dismissed for want of prosecution
022546-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Herman Isreal Perez Figueroa, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff