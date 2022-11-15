Cases disposed from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-239-B Carter Stanley and Ashley Stanley v. Dalton Lewis Lipsey, suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1797-B Velocity Investments LLC. v. Josh Davis, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-671-B Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Erik Manuel Perez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1654-A Longview Loop 281/Judson LP v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-808-A Discover Bank v. Melissa Barnard, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-994-A Geico Advantage Insurance Company v. Christopher Renoir Jones, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1303-A Flagstar Bank v. Robert G. Timmons, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2022-1440-A 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Armand Deshawn Collins, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2265-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. David Covenant and Lakeland Hospital, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-195-CCL2 Jettie Newsome v. Elevate Human Capital LLC., Heather Debord and Andrea Causey, damages, final judgment after a non-jury trial
2021-1200-CCL2 Billy Beadles v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1425-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC. v. Nicholas G. Heintz, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1602-CCL2 Carlos Lara Rocha et al. v. Inderbir Singh Trius Trucking Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1841-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs of Reagan Grant White Sr. et al., condemnation, final judgment after a non-jury trial
2021-2139-CCL2 D’Kalen Kelly, Hailey Willoughby and Hannah Willoughby v. Christopher Linton Davis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1031-CCL2 LVNV Funding LLC. v. Hunter Barnes, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1220-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Brandon Kohl Swindell, suit of sequestration, case dismissed by plaintiff
022341-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Donald Baird et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022513-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Travis Cole Flanery, tax, final judgment after a non-jury trial