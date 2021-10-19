Cases disposed from Oct. 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1901-B On Deck Capital Inc. v. Lock Doc Inc. and Rebecca Warren, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2368-H State of Texas v. Stephen Hasler, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2372-H State of Texas v. Buddy Sanders, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2021-1317-A Brandi Copus v. Mitchell T. Singleton, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1382-A Harvey Strickland v. Nicholas Hunter Woodruff, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1189-CCL2 Kathleen Nelson v. Donald Heath Burrow, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-10-CCL2 Crystal Dopson, et al. v. Kristopher Goodrich, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-574-CCL2 Chantelle Pickron, et al. v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-825-CCL2 Joseph “Scott” Gibson, et al. v. Nationwide General Ins. Co. et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-886-CCL2 JPMorgan Chase Bank NA. v. Johnny M. Barker, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1118-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Bobby C. Carter, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1184-CCL2 Makayla Slater v. Martina J. Locke and Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
021674-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Artemio Carnero, et al., tax, agreed judgment
021940-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Robert Allen Cline, et al., tax, agreed judgment
021982-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Lester Webster, tax, agreed judgment
022004-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore and Kilgore College v. B.B. Brown, et al., tax, agreed judgment
022056-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Janice Cox, et al., tax, all other dispositions
022162-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kulwant S. Atwal, et al., tax, default judgment
022190-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jody Ogilvie, et al., tax, default judgment
022191-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Tommy Wayne Gibson, et al., tax, default judgment
022213-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John David Graham, et al., tax, default judgment
022260-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Eunice C. Burke, tax, default judgment
022261-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Terri Lynn Palmer, et al., tax, default judgment
022267-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Dale Allen Sage, et al., tax, default judgment
022272-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Kenneth Fiengo, et al., tax, default judgment