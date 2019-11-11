Cases disposed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1882-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Layla Pettitt, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1294-A NASA Federal Credit Union v. Roy E. Moore, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1360-A Jordan Alford v. Travelers Insurance Co., doing business as Consumers County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-2258-CCL2 Vanessa Polanco, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Terry Couvillion, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-214-CCL2 John Andrew Wiggins v. Luis Martinez-Mendez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-221-CCL2 State of Texas v. Josephia Earl Medford and Jason Odom, doing business as American Bail Bonds, bond fofeiture-defendant, agreed judgment
2019-981-CCL2 VeraBank NA v. Katasha Harris, et al., in re: 402 Delano St., Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1523-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC, as servicer for Wilmington Trust NA, as issuer loan trustee for OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2017-1 v. Steven Wright, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1678-CCL2 State of Texas v. Lance Cason Ross and Frank Odom, doing business as American Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1918-CCL2 State of Texas v. Baylee Paige Youngblood and James Smith, doing business as James Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
19968-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. I. Murphy, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
020642-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Cloud’s Food Service Inc., et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021283-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Mario Montoya, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021291-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Impel Ambulance Service Inc., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021376-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Travis W. Davidson, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021378-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Precious L. Johnson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021407-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Homero Avalos, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021449-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Kelton Wilson, tax, default judgment
021500-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Compliance-Recovery & Evironmental Inc., tax, default judgment
021515-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Yvette Rettig Dearion, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021547-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Ruben Antonio Cuellar-Torres, tax, default judgment
021562-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Patricia Mowery, et al., tax, default judgment
021608-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Glenn Ransom, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021643-CCL2 White Oak ISD, et al. v. M2C1 Enterprise LLC, doing business as DCH Custom Carpentry, tax, default judgment
021645-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Roughneck Lease Services Inc., et al., tax, default judgment
021646-CCL2 White Oak ISD, et al. v. Chuck Wayland, tax, default judgment
021650-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Sarah Richardson, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021701-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Janis Marie Jones, et al., tax, default judgment
021742-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Jacquelyn Scott, tax, default judgment
021771-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Michael Barker, et al., tax, default judgment
021774-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Candice Morris, tax, default judgment
021775-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. James Allen Bales, et al., tax, default judgment
021776-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Latonya Polk, tax, default judgment
021777-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hilcorp Trucking LLC, tax, default judgment
021779-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Rajeev Khatry, tax, default judgment
021806-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Tracy L. Ray, tax, default judgment
021807-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Michelle Martinez, et al., tax, default judgment
021811-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. John Mark McGee, et al., tax, default judgment
021812-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. April Myers, et al., tax, default judgment
021813-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. James Craig Little, tax, default judgment
021815-CCL2 Pine tree ISD, et al. v. James Baughman, tax, default judgment
021818-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Aldo Hernandez Olvera, et al., tax, default judgment
021836-CCL2 White Oak ISD, et al. v. Esacor Woldeselassie, et al., tax, default judgment
021845-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Christopher Jay Fobell, et al., tax, default judgment
021850-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Carolyn Ann Moreno, tax, default judgment
021851-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Robert Summerford, et al., tax, default judgment
021853-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Premier Commodities LLC, et al., tax, default judgment
021862-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Donald L. Baird, et al., tax, default judgment
021894-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Martin Cantero, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial