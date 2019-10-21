Cases disposed from Oct. 7 to 11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2017-637-B Linda Burton v. Havencare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC, Havencare Management Services LLC, Kilgore Healthcare LLC, doing business as Kilgore Health and Rehabilitation, Oasis Healthcare Partners LLC, malpractice-medical, agreed judgment
2018-1210-B Laporscha Lawson and Nataisha Alexander v. Justin Manshack, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-107-B Discover Bank v. David Bevis, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-332-B Discover Bank v. Simone F. Kibbe, breach of contract, final judgment after nonjury trial
2019-689-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Suprena Allen, breach of contract, default judgment
2017-1793-A Teresa Chance v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, doing business as Wal-Mart Supercenter, property damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-589-A Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rosemary Caposino, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1524-A 21st Mortgage Corp., as assignee from Associates Housing Finance LLC v. Gerald V. Parker, Jill S. Parker, Wayne Counts, and Neta Counts, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1796-A Shorr Hospice Holdings LLC v. Pine Tree Real Estate Investments Inc., other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-2166-CCL2 Sergio Torres and Juanna Torres v. Jerry Douglas Conway, Doris Conway, Jerry Douglas Conway Jr., Larry Dewayne Conway and all other heirs, suit to remove cloud from title, final judgment after nonjury trial
2018-1446-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Franco Martinez, breach of contract
2018-1918-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jeff White, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-222-CCL2 State of Texas v. Aurora Noemi Perez-Villanueva, Bankers Insurance Co., and Steve Fiengo, doing business as Day & Night Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-223-CCL2 State of Texas v. Aurora Noemi Perez-Villanueva, Bankers Insurance Co. and James Smith, doing business as James Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-339-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Connie K. Selmon, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-432-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Larry R. Shipp and Sandra Orr, jointly and severally, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-518-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Michelle Murray, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-576-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Angeloran Polk and Cora Simmons, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1691-CCL2 J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. redacted annuitant, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, agreed judgments
021883-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Victory Lake Center of Tyler Ltd., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff