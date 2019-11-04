Cases disposed from Oct. 21 to 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2016-1968-B Second Round Sub LLC, assignee of Synchrony Bank, formerly known as GE Capital Retail Bank (Walmart) v. Kenneth Sloan, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-212-B Marcus Mauras v. Gerrick Williams and Dropzone Truck LLC, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-855-B Carlis Roberts v. Quang Trung Nguyen and Thi T. Duong, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1516-B Discover Bank v. Colby J. Bisetti, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-855-B Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. William Mallett, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1950-B Alfredo Garcia Cuarenta v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, final judgment
2019-1948-A Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Ashlee Loryn Jones, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-2030-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Iantha Woods, breach of contract
2018-2219-A American Express National Bank v. Simone F. Kibbe, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1638-A Discover Bank v. Linda M. Tinsley, breach of contract, default judgment
2016-1493-CCL2 Hether Bargsley, individually and as representative of the estate of Alton Brad Bargsley, deceased and as next friend of a minor and Kim Bargsley vs. Nabors Industries Ltd., C&J Energy Services Ltd., Zaza Energy Corp., EOG Resources Inc., Canrig Drilling Technologies Ltd., McKenzie Transportation Co., Donald R. Goff and Total Energy Services LLC, damages, agreed judgment
2016-2175-CCL2 State of Texas v. $18,345 U.S. currency, marijuana and heroin, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, agreed judgment
2017-2369-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,660 U.S. currency, ecstasy and marijuana, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-71-CCL2 State of Texas v. $2,000 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-532-CCL2 Santander Consumer USA Inc., an Illinois Corp. v. Cole C. Little, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-554-CCL2 James Loftin and Christianne Loftin v. King Tool Co., damages, agreed judgment
2018-2217-CCL2 Kenneth Flarity v. E&A Ventures LLC and Ander Fuertes, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-595-CCL2 G.N.F. Enterprises Inc. v. Amguard Insurance Co. and Ridge Kirn, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-875-CCL2 Spring Hill State Bank v. Donnie L. Wilson Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1003-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Denise Renee Scott, foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1637-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Amanda D. Prins, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1879-CCL2 Marshall Interests LLC, doing business as Commercial Door & Hardware Marshall Interests LLC v. Jonathan Jones, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
020613-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Katherine Kay Hays, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
020863-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Charlotte Riffe Anderson and Hamilton Rodriguez, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
020936-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Red River Compression Services LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
020990-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Darwin Osburn, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021095-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Coffee Mill of East Texas LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021102-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Johnnie Telano Jr., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021134-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Tammy Sue Stotts, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021176-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and city of Longview v. Roderick Darden, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021213-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and city of Longview v. Pablo Alberto Gamboa, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021226-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Texas Classic Productions LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021304-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jessica Nicole Smith Youngblood, also known as Nikki Smith, also known as Nikki Youngblood, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021313-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Vernon West, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021319-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and city of Longview v. Lachelle Antonette Webb, doing business as Lachelle’s Restaurant & Lounge, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021356-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and city of Longview v. Oakel M. Alex, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021360-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County and city of Longview v. Chalak RE Longview LLC, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021486-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Toby Ray Green, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021521-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Holly Elizabeth Robbins, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021559-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. David Reeh, co-trustee of the Alannette Revocable Trust, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021560-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Charlie B. Cooper, also known as Charlie B. Hubbard, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021926-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Samuel Lee Smith, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021927-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Monica Jean Hill Turner, et al., tax, all other dispositions