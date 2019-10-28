Cases disposed from Oct. 14 to 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2013-1811-B J-W Power Co. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2018-2390-B Discover Bank v. Henry L. Evans Jr., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1064-B Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Dennis W. Lamaster, breach of contract, default judgment
2182-H State of Texas v. Willie J. Harper, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2018-1101-A Jennifer Garcia v. Sherry Michelle Statman, independent executrix of the estate of Janice Berliner Statman, auto personal injury/damages
2018-1223-A Kristy Perez v. Daniel Orona Gonzalez, individually and as next friend to a minor, auto personal injury/damages, cases dismissed for want of prosecution
2018-1568-A Auto Club Mutual County Insurance Co., as subrogee of Andrew Wright and Pamela Wright v. Edward George Warner, damages, summary judgments disposing of cases
2018-2177-A American Express National Bank v. Andy Nguyen, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-277-A Discover Bank v. Beverly Kelley, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1700-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Christi Caton and Felipe Loredo, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2183-H State of Texas v. June Dawn DeMarzo, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2016-194-CCL2 Joyce Nichole Byers v. Janet Webb Holt, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2017-260-CCL2 Green Cove Investments LLC, doing business as The Fairways Apartments v. Samuel Davidson, Brenda Parnell, Nicolle Barncord, lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-493-CCL2 Vicky Norman Collins v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2120-CCL2 Angela Newman v. Miguel Gomez, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2350-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Saundra Mitchell, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-667-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mariah Phillips, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-844-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christy Hathaway, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-899-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Justin R. Sledge, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1162-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kristopher Campbell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1681-CCL2 State of Texas v. James Edward Lee and Sonya Rigano, doing business as AA-Alan Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1799-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Randall A. Frennier, breach of contract, agreed judgment
13849-A Longview ISD v. Benz Energy Inc., tax suit, case dismissed by plaintiff
020116-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Celecio Ortiego, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
020118-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Kelsey Heichelheim, et al., tax, default judgment
020562-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Stacy Moon, tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021454-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Robert W. Wilson, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021463-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Lamecchi Nashett Martin, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021676-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Tommy C. Wrenn, et al., tax, final judgment after non-jury trial
021912-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. J.C. McClain, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021914-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. T.E. Hawkins Sr., et al., tax, all other dispositions
021915-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Ben C. Tooke Jr., et al., tax, all other dispositions
021916-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jenny S. McDaniel, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021923-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Adrienne Marie Evans, as trustee and guardian for Jean Marie Marks, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021924-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Alma Duncan, et al., tax, all other dispositions
021925-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Gwendolyn Johnson Dixon, et al., tax, all other dispositions