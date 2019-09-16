Cases disposed from Sep. 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1253-B in re: name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, agreed judgment
2173-H ex parte Michael Buenrostro, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-126-A Carol Spencer v. Mitchell Ringler and Lisa Danielle Chriswell, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1574-A Michael Keith Moore v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2016-1751-CCL2 Sandra Jackson, as attorney-in-fact for Nancy Morris v. Highland Pines Nursing Home Ltd., malpractice-medical, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-515-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Scott Riddle, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1705-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC v. Kayla K. Ramsey and Chance Ramsey, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2092-CCL2 AutoVest LLC, assignee of First Investors Financial v. Robert George Liddell, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-2148-CCL2 Jason Gough v. L.J. Tatum, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-81-CCL2 Paul Daniel Collins v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-940-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Tracy Ostrander, also known as Tracy J. Ostrander, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1017-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tina K. Tachias, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1293-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Gage Moore, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1299-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Cissy A. Toups, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1333-CCL2 State of Texas v. $3,800 U.S. currency, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
2019-1359-CCL2 Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. DJR & Assoc. LLC and Dennis J. Rand, breach of contract, default judgment
020345-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Lee Roy Anderson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
020470-CCL2 Longview ISD v. Stacy Parker Williams, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
020600-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Kenneth G. Baker, individually and doing business as A-1 Team, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
020675-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore ISD v. Cole Barton Parker, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
020904-CCL2 City of White Oak, Gregg County, Kilgore College v. Hazel Brown, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021210-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Longview v. Tonya Chaquetta Pippins, case dismissed by plaintiff
021382-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County v. Cleve Brown, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021897-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Snap Fitness, tax, all other dispositions