Cases disposed from Sep. 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1858-B Billy Brown v. Marilyn Kay Shockey, individually and as representative of the estate of Ruby Jewel Matlock, deceased v. other civil, agreed judgment
2019-385-B Discover Bank v. Oliver H. Pegues, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-616-B Brian Scott, doing business as Scott Masonry v. Joel Adams, doing business as Prestige Reconstruction and Designs, Specialty Restoration of Texas Inc., and Kamalis Real Estate Co. LLC, other civil, default judgment
2019-1161-B Discover Bank v. Kim M. Hardin, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2170-H State of Texas v. Johnathan O’Neal, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2172-H State of Texas v. Jaylon Reese, writ of habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-296-A Gail McBride v. Amanda Winans Duty, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1515-A John Benson and Janice Benson v. Capitol County Mutual Fire Insurance Co., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, agreed judgment
2018-2184-A Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Brandy Lachney, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-659-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jared Burks, suit on account, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-851-A Velocity Investments LLC, assignee of Prosper Funding LLC, assignee of WebBank v. Jeffery Martin, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-946-A Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. Kevin B. Halter Sr., breach of contract, change of venue transfers
2019-1160-A JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Phillip Jack Baker and Trudy Baker, foreclosure of lien, agreed judgment
2019-1400-A BancorpSouth Bank v. Jason B. Burt, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1425-A Discover Bank v. Steve R. Herring, breach of contract, default judgment
2061-H State of Texas v. Cierria Rachelle Weinberg, writ of habeas corpus, case dismissed by plaintiff
021075-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County ESD #02 v. Curtis W. Deshazer, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021816-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Quality Care Inc., et al., tax, all other dispositions
021820-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. E-Cig Central LLC, tax, all other dispositions