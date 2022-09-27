Cases disposed from Sept. 12 through 16 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1586-B Jet Specialty Inc. v. Synergy Fabrication Inc., breach of contract, all other dispositions
2022-336-B Carolyn Sue Newman and Zakkary Leroy, V. Jordan, Alexander Wyatt, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-440-B Tracey Goram-Welch v. Dr. Carlos Quezada and Longview Medical Center doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-562-B Rogers & Doty Enterprises LLC v. Express Delivery Enterprises LLC, declaratory judgment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-898-B Blackwell Excavating LLC v. Mak Lakewood, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-976-B Discover Bank v. Pat L. Hawkins, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2018-2339-A Willard Young Jr. v. Sue Young, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2136-A Dawn Eaves v. Kenneth Williams, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1072-A Rachel McBride v. Chan Awi Thang, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1084-A Discover Bank v. Mary A. Murlin, breach of contract, default judgment
2486-H Ex parte v. David Bray, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2017-2019-CCL2 Flagstar Bank FSB v. Nathalie Arnold, Sherry Lynn Hager, Randall E. Arnold et al., foreclosure of lien, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-2309-CCL2 Robert L. Duncan v. Jason Ingalls, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-369-CCL2 Daniel Martinez Jr. and Daniel Martinez III v. Robert Wayne Henson, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2284-CCL2 James Bernard v. Cheryl D. Williams, auto personal injury/damages, all other dispositions
021723-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Robert T. Godell, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022387-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. M2C1 Enterprises LLC et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022448-CCl2 Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Alma Duncan et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff