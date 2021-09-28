Cases disposed from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-721-B Linda J. Corvin v. Melissa G. Yount, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1393-B Mall At Longview LLC v. Li Zhao, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1706-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Sharon Polk and Marcus Polk, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1779-B Jerome A. Parsons v. Texas Department of Transportation, other civil, all other dispositions
2020-1975-B Andrew Willey v. Germania General Agency Inc., doing business as Germania Select Insurance Company, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2139-B Morgan Lord v. Jarvis Frasier, damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-20-B Ally Bank v. Vintage Services LLC and Shane Burns, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-494-B Ozark Rentals & Investments Group LLC v. Vivan Chapman, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-555-B Budget Rent A Car System LLC v. Barbara Roberts, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2021-972-B Contractor’s Supplies Inc. v. Excel Concrete Construction LLC, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2021-1073-B Discover Bank v. Donna N. LaGrone, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1337-B American Express National Bank v. H. Wilson, also known as Horace Gene Wilson, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1488-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Cypress Bank, et al., writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2370-H State of Texas v. Keith Daniels, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2020-816-A Linda Watson v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1971-CCL2-A Phillip LaFontaine v. Texas Farm Bureau Underwriters, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-79-CCL2 State of Texas v. Damiel DeJuan Strange, et al., bond forfeiture, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-822-CCL2 American Builders & Contractors Supply Company Inc., doing business as ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Gabriel Vazquez, doing business as D&G Roofing, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-985-CCL2 Ashley Burnette Mathis v. Leroy Eigene Linseisen and East Texas Radiator Inc., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff