Cases disposed from Sept. 14 to 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-1507-B Marla Shepherd v. Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-144-B GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Justin Kirk Climer, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-210-B Madeline Duvall, et al. v. Lamar Jones, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damage, default judgment
2020-921-B McPherson Contractors Inc. v. Joseph Cotton, doing business as Painters Touch Painting Co., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-1622-B State of Texas v. Eddie Fitzgerald Hewitt, occupational license, agreed judgment
2275-H State of Texas v. Eli Fisher, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2277-H State of Texas v. Corey Peele, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2281-H State of Texas v. Marisol Barley, habeas corpus, agreed judgment
2018-1530-A American Express NB v. James Kidwell, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1536-B Sean Moorey, et al. v. Tiffany Tweedle, et al., lease agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1779-A Kyle McKinnon, et al. v. Excel Utility Construction LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices & damages, summary judgments disposing of cases
2020-283-A American Express NB v. David Jones, et al., breach of contract, summary judgments disposing of cases
2020-634-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Christian Dominguez, et al., suit on account, default judgment
2020-646-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Sunny Fasant, suit on account, default judgment
2020-1048-A First National Bank of Omaha v. Sunni Caldwell, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1388-CCL2 J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, agreed judgment