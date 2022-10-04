Cases disposed from Sept. 19 through 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-279-B Citibank N.A. v. Michael R. Clark, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1554-B Glade Investments Inc. v. Republic Underwriters Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1480-B Mall at Longview LLC et al. v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, agreed judgment
2022-419-B Gladewater Retail Partners LTD. v. City of Gladewater and Richard Allen Tow Jr., injunction, agreed judgment
2022-996-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Jose Sanchez and Kristy Sanchez, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1046-B Discover Bank v. Amanda R. Parrish, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2022-1153-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Bank of America N.A. v. Susan A. Gordon, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1154-B Investment Retrievers Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and Matthew J. Graham, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1159-B Investment Retrievers v. Bank of America N.A. and Mary M. McEnvoy, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1160-B Investment Retrievers v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Mary M. McEvoy, writ of garnishment, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1143-A Discover Bank v. Elexus S. Hodge, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1621-A 2801 Bill Owens LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-879-A Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Jerardo Oviedo Garcia, breach of contract, default judgment
2022-1214-A Jarod Sears v. Robert Joseph Felice Jr., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1249-A Name redacted, approval of transfer settlement payment rights, all other dispositions
2019-2075-CCL2 Jamie Lynn Harris v. Wanda Lawrence Martin, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1187-CCL2 ACEA Enterprises LLC v. DMFH Enterprises LLC, DMFW Restaurant Enterprises LLC and Derek Moore, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1945-CCL2 Jose Ascencion Vega-Cruz v. Kathryn Ellsworth and James Ellsworth, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-388-CCL2 Maria Aguirre v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1395-CCL2 Melissa Walton v. Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company and Lijo John, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-546-CCL2 Karen Robinson et al. v. Kenneth L. Robinson et al., damages, all other dispositions
021512-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD et al. v. John F. Bell et al., tax, default judgment
021726-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Patricia A. Robinson et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021997-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Choice Kenney, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022002-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College and Simona Harris et al., tax, default judgment
022283-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Ronald W. Shepherd et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022361-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Robin Gabriel Danielson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022378-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Juvencia Arrieta Quinones, tax, default judgment
022394-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Adelheid Fourman et al., tax, default judgment
022398-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Patricia Mays, tax, default judgment
022435-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jerry Martin et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022441-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Concepcion Vancini et al., tax, default judgment
022467-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hector David Duron Maldonaldo et al., tax, default judgment
022468-CCCL2 Pine Tree ISD, Gladewater ISD, City of Gladewater v. Lance Freeman, tax, default judgment
0222552-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. William Todd Morgan et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff