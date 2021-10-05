Cases disposed from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1028-A DATCS LLC, doing business as Drug and Alcohol Testing Compliance Center v. Elisha Russell, E&H Alcohol and Drug Testing LLC., injunction, all other dispositions
2021-1415-A Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Stuart Jeffrey Blackstone, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1462-CCL2 David Smith and Dusty Smith v. Servando Martinez, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2053-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Zosimo Elevera, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-82-CCL2 State of Texas v. Dequalin Cooper, et al., bond forfeiture, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-288-CCL2 Newrez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Terry Dewhurst, Tracy Stewart, et al., agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-497-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. Terry J. Fowler, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-816-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jenny Hoac, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1005-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kim Corbitt, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1240-CCL2 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, et al. v. Debbie L. Blalack, foreclosure of lien, default judgment