Cases disposed from Sept. 21 to 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-2124-B David Ashworth, et al. v. Steven Jay Linson, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2020-374-B Itria Ventures LLC v. Ricky Don James, et al., breach of contract, default judgment
2282-H State of Texas v. Phillip Wayne Cameron, habeas corpus, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-1265-CCL2 Leticia Venegas v. Brent Polk, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1365-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Traci R. Stockton, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1421-CCL2 Jason Gough, et al. v. Burl Duke Owen, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-662-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kathleen Schroeder, suit on account, agreed judgment
2020-680-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Jackeline Belen, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2020-786-CCL2 Lincoln Technical Institute Inc. v. Dalton Orr, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-997-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Potisha Y. McDonald, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1459-CCL2 Stone Street Capital LLC v. name redacted, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1555-CCL2 State of Texas v. Lakendrick Ward, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, case dismissed by plaintiff