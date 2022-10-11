Cases disposed from Sept. 26 through Oct. 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1622-B Maverick on Eastman LLC v. Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-1003-A Woolley Tool Inc. v. North Texas Energy Inc. and Kevin Jones, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2488-H State of Texas v. Bridget Nobles, habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2021-1547-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Clayton Allen and Crystal Honzell, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2022-61-CCL2 Juanita Richardson et al. v. Longview SNF Operations LLC doing business as Treviso Transitional Care, medical malpractice, case dismissed by plaintiff
2022-608-CCL2 Shawn Mercer et al. v. Mauley Lewis, auto personal injury/damages, final judgement after non-jury trial
022074-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. James Aaron Henson, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022187-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District 01 v. Kimberly McKinnon, tax, all other dispositions
022239-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Charles Wesley Akin, tax, all other dispositions
022465-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ronald Eugene Couch, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff