Cases disposed from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-613-B Guillermo Arreola, et al. v. Christopher Darden, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1459-B Texas Bank and Trust Company v. David McDonald and Lynda Jo McDonald, breach of contract, default judgment
2021-1505-B J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights, case dismissed by plaintiff
2376-H Ex parte v. Quinntevin Geovon Riley Jones, writ of habeas corpus, all other dispositions
2019-340-A American Express National Bank v. Clive D. Ferebee, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-2259-A Donald Weber, et al. v. Longview III Enterprises LLC, doing business as Whispering Pines Lodge and Creative Solutions in Healthcare Inc., damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-38-A David Bouknight v. Elizabeth Anne Thomas, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1443-A Grady Crawford Construction Co. Inc. v. H&M Underground Construction LLC, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2021-177-A Discover Bank v. Mai Martin, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-713-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as subrogee of Brent Giddens v. Genice Jones, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1366-A Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC. v. Mary Nell Dunn, foreclosure of lien, default judgment
2021-1501-A PC Stoneridge LLC, et al. v. Gregg Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2125-CCL2 Gretchen Garey v. Barry Lynn Cline, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-376-CCL2 HSBC Bank USA N.A., et al. v. the unknown heirs at law of Ruth E. Davis, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-167-CCL2 Linda Bryant v. Gary Andrews Insurance Brokerage PPLC, agreement, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-263-CCL2 Melissa R. Azzam v. Lanakeisha D. Williams, auto personal injury/damages, final judgements on jury verdict
2021-774-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Terrence Kelley, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1222-CCL2 Bank of America N.A. v. James G. Johnson, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2021-1319-CCL2 Treviso Transitional Care v. Hayse Reneau, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-1481-CCL2 Basa Resources Inc. v. M&M Oilfield Services Inc., et al., injunction, agreed judgment
2021-1765-CCL2 Texas Department of Public Safety v. Jason Lee Melton, occupational license, other dispositions
021347-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Patrick Ingram, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022053-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Marcos Ramon et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff