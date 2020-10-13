Cases disposed from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-224-B Matthew Tolar v. Jeri Keith Golston, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-685-B Shamaryia Powell v. Yordi Tovar, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-46-B Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Steven Ferguson, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-290-B Synchrony Bank v. Glenn Parmelee, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-161-A Beverly Brown v. Nathan W. Harris, doing business as Alegna Custom Builders, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-614-A East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Garnet Sanford, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed
2020-413-A Discover Bank v. Brandon K. Haynes, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-1103-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. et al. v. Rodrigo Rivas-Aguilera, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1468-A Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-285-CCL2 X-Press Charter Services Inc. v. Dustin L. Powell, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-1946-CCL2 Maria Beatris Galvan-Barron, et al. v. Torque-IIT-Up LLC, et al., damages, agreed judgment
2018-2232-CCL2 Casey Baker, et al. v. Bindu Rajiv Vij, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-215-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tommy Campbell, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-257-CCL2 Loudester Howell v. Anita Sue Taylor, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-298-CCL2 Porter Warner Industries LLC v. Harris Industries Inc., breach of contract, default judgment
2020-928-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Arlene Hubbard, suit on account, default judgment
2020-1344-CCL2 Douglas Burks v. Nancy Burks, other civil, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1693-CCL2 Investment Retrievers Inc. v. Shanna L. Campbell, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
021877-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jose Antonio Mendez, et al., tax, default judgment
021880-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Allison Lynn Plunkett, tax, default judgment
021881-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joyce S. Yuen, tax, default judgment
021920-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Francisco Vega, et al., tax, default judgment
021933-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. John Salgado, tax, default judgment
021944-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Bobby Joe Johnson, tax, default judgment
021945-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Yvette Rettig Dearion, et al., tax, default judgment
021948-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Samuel O. Lake, et al., tax, default judgment
021949-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sarah Jane Fulgham, tax, default judgment
021979-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. James Harold Smith Jr., tax, default judgment
022009-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Walter Godlock, tax, default judgment
022050-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Robert Brandon Sigmon, tax, default judgment
022052-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Maria Lozano, tax, default judgment
022104-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Jeremy Gordon, tax, default judgment
022106-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Robert Keith Miller, et al., tax, default judgment
022107-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John Gamel, tax, default judgment
022110-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Jerry Scott Williamson, tax, default judgment
022112-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Juan B. Juarez, et al., tax, default judgment
022116-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Katie Marie Davis, tax, default judgment
022121-CCL2 White Oak ISD, et al. v. Darwin Osburn, et al., tax, default judgment
022128-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jose J. Perez, tax, default judgment