Cases disposed from Sept. 5 through 9 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-4-B Sarah Hendrix and Adam Hendrix et al. v. Belinda Buard, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-2013-A Kelsye Brooke Copeland v. Joel Curry, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2021-831-CCL2 Walter Crosby v. Brittany Delarosa and Eusebio Delarosa, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff