Cases disposed from Sept. 7 to 11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-210-B Madeline Duvall, et al. v. Lamar Jones, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages, default judgment
2020-537-B Central Mutual Insurance Co. v. McKenzie Marie Weldon, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1141-A Kent Grubbs v. Ace Boon Farms LLC, et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2017-94-CCL2 Mercury Operating LLC v. Adkisson Production & Consulting Inc., et al., breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1509-CCL2 Serena Coleman v. Callie Leona Rosson, et al., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1396-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Tonette L. Harris, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1977-CCL2 U.S. Bank NA v. Rhodora S. Bunch, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-35-CCL2 U.S. Bank NA, et al. v. Richard Carroll, breach of contract, default judgment
2020-595-CCL2 Lekisha Wiltz v. Henry Dixon, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-632-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, et al. v. Rita Phillips, et al., suit on account, default judgment
2020-633-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, et al. v. Ashley Johnson, suit on account, default judgment
2020-648-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, et al. v. Larry Davis, suit on account, default judgment
2020-679-CCL2 Ovation Services LLC v. Kimberly Gayle Raby, et al., foreclosure of lien, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-848-CCL2 Sphere 3 Environmental Inc. v. Churchill Oil and Gas LLC, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2020-871-CCL2 John Rossum, et al. v. Betty Crenwelge, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1046-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Jarrod Carr, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2020-1517-CCL2 Catherine Lee Vardeman v. Donald Charles Decker, et al., foreign judgment, all other dispositions
021872-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Lee D. Hawks, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021888-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Kathy Lynn Reynolds, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021908-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Kelly Edwards, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021934-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Oliver & Addison LLC, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021978-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Richard Early Bussey, tax, all other dispositions
022047-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Burl Dean Holiman, et al, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022054-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Gabriel Vizueth, tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022131-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Thomas R. Newman III, et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
022148-CCL2 Gladewater ISD, et al. v. Richfield Reeves South Exploration, et al., tax warrant, case dismissed by plaintiff