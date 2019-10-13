Cases disposed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-1005-CCL2 Katherine Madden v. Vabbie Fortson, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment on jury verdict
2018-1275-CCL2 White Oak Radiator Service Inc. v. Christopher K. Tubbs, Roughneck Radiator LLC and Juan Carlos Olivares, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-1816-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Anthony Huy, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-2218-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Phoebe S. Kibbe, breach of contract, all other dispositions
2019-543-CCL2 Dal-Tile Distribution Inc. v. Custom Floors & Design Center LLC, Michael Franks and Wayne Franks, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-849-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Simona Denae Bush and Marlon Dewitt Bush, jointly and severally, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-874-CCL2 Spring Hill State Bank v. Thomas M. Stauts, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1148-CCL2 iClassPro Inc. v. Amy R. Krotser, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1441-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Bobby R. Mabe, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1567-CCL2 EGR Partnership v. David Woods, Bill Johnson, and Jeremy Dasek, injunction, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1734-CCL2 Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview v. Michael Cannon, malpractice-medical, case dismissed by plaintiff
021878-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Cart Path Only LLC, et al., tax, all other dispositions