Cases disposed from Sep. 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2016-853-B Propel Financial Services LLC, as agent and attorney in fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014 v. Reggie Roark, Paul Devine, and Margaret Devine, other civil, agreed judgment
2018-2314-B Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. Maxey Oil Properties LLC and Bryan Maxey, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-516-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jeremy Thompson, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2018-1333-A Timothy Rogers and Rebekah Rogers, individually and as next friend of Kohen Rogers, a minor v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co, and Jody Defalco, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-1746-A Stormi Splawn v. Roger Paul Caviness, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1877-A American Express National Bank v. Michele Kellebrew, also known as Michele L. Kellebrew, doing business as RLO Oilfield, breach of contract, final judgment after non-jury trial
2018-2077-A Zennia Davis, individually and as next friend of a minor and Justin Turner v. Justin James Thomas, auto personal injury/damages, final judgment after non-jury trial
2019-515-A Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC, assignee of Marlette Funding LLC (Cross River Bank) v. Brandon Pinson, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1119-A American Express National Bank v. Patricia Brooks, also known as Patricia L. Brooks, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-1741-A Bailey Reynolds v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2016-2175-CCL2 State of Texas v. $18,345 U.S. currency, marijuana and a controlled substance, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, all other dispositions
2018-523-CCL2 Shyniece Black v. James Artic Hunter, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1483-CCL2 Sharon Woodard v. Sierra Rebekah Lewis, Rebecca Ann McReynolds, and Liberty County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1853-CCL2 TD Bank USA NA, as successor in interest to Target National Bank v. Emily A. Brandt, breach of contract, default judgment
2018-2440-CCL2 Cascade Capital LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Tanya Haynes, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-329-CCL2 Mona Nolen and Tobias Nolen v. Mya Carly Kurek, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-401-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. Samantha Harroff and Samuel Harroff, breach of contract, agreed judgment
2019-612-CCL2 Jack Manasco v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-765-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Kimberly A. Saul, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1002-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Oscar Benitez, breach of contract, default judgment
2019-1255-CCL2 Cavalry SPV I LLC, as assignee of Citibank NA v. Clifford I. Watkins III, breach of contract, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-1391-CCL2 Amica Mutual Insurance Co., subrogee for Nancy Stouffer and David Stouffer v. Mellow Choice Williams and Tamara Rochell Williams and Kevin Doran Williams, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
021901-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Rocky Henson and James Aaron Henson, individually and doing business as Green Street Coin Laundry, tax, all other dispositions