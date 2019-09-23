Cases disposed from Sept. 9 to 13 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were considered in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-601-B Michael Mark Martin, Richard Scott Martin, Jeffrey Webb Martin, individually and on behalf of Network Operator Services Inc., a Texas corporation v. Ron Hutcheson, Tony Cason, Tim Martin and Ronnie Martin, damages, all other dispositions
2019-1107-B Kasi Burges, as next friend for a minor v. Janette Lynn Bellotte, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2016-1687-A Christine Key v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., doing business as Wal-Mart and Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, doing business as Wal-Mart, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-498-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Bill Maxwell and Paula Maxwell, individually and as next friends of a minor, auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-744-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., subrogee of Ellery Gay v. William P. McDonald Jr. and Daily Express Inc., auto personal injury/damages, agreed judgment
2019-1647-A Kimberly Reynolds Miles v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license, all other dispositions
2015-2183-CCL2 Eduardo Cobayashi v. Kenneth Springer, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-179-CCL2 Adrian Roach and Juliet Roach, individually and as next friends of a minor, and Jocelyn Salaises v. Nidia Medrano, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2018-1092-CCL2 Rebecca Scott v. Locate Holdings Inc., Donlen Corp. and Mark Len Davis, auto personal injury/damages, case dismissed by plaintiff
2019-335-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. David E. Tovar, breach of contract, final judgment after nonjury trial
2019-660-CCL2 State of Texas v. John Barton, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit, default judgment
021151-CCL2 Sabine ISD, Gregg County, Kilgore College, Gregg County ESD No. 2 v. Billy Joe McQueen et al., tax, case dismissed by plaintiff
021898-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Richfield Reeves South Exploration Inc., tax, all other dispositions